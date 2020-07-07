Hilary Swank Goes to Mars in Netflix's Away

On Tuesday, Netflix released its first teaser-trailer for its upcoming series Away, which stars Hi lary Swank as the commander of the first mission to Mars. I can’t think of anywhere I’d rather be right now than outer space—far, far away from people, the crumbling nation, covid-19, Twitter discourse about literally anything. And yet, S wank seems torn about her little trip . Very fictional !

Entertainment Weekly reports that the series follows Swank “on her journey as the personal dynamics and effects of being away from home become more and more complex”—her character is expected to leave her husband, played by Josh Charles, and daughter, played by Talitha Bateman, behind during her three-year mission. Creator Andrew Hinderaker was a staff writer on Penny Dreadful and showrunner Jessica Goldberg worked on Parenthood and The Path, for what it’s worth. Jason Katims, who was behind Friday Night Lights and Roswell, will executive produce.

Away drops September 4.