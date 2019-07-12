Image: HBO

Euphoria, the wild HBO show that I can assure you at least half the Jezebel staff is obsessed with, has been renewed for a second season, The Hollywood Reporter reports. The show is averaging 5.5 million viewers per episode on its digital platforms.

The strength of Euphoria is in its excellent cast, which includes Zendaya in the best role of her career as a troubled young drug addict, Hunter Schafer as a love-struck trans teen, and Barbie Ferreira as a nerdy girl who becomes a findom overnight, among others. While grungy and aspirational as many teen shows can be (Riverdale, Skins), Euphoria’s dialogue and approach to something as simple as texting (hard to do well on-screen) feels genuinely authentic to modern teen-speak. The One Direction fan-fiction scene alone proves this.

Now, I can’t wait to spend another season pausing every episode like 500 times to google what cool clothes each character is wearing.