How Much Time Is Turtle Time, Exactly?

Season 12 of Real Housewives of New York is set to air April 2 on Bravo, and what a time to be alive! With franchise favorite Bethenny Frankel gone once again, it’s time for the rest of the cast to step up to the drama plate and deliver the next batch of iconic RHONY screaming matches. To help you prepare, Jezebel is revisiting their highs and lows throughout the years, in 60 seconds or less.

First up is Ramona Singer, one of the last standing OG Housewives. A cornerstone of the cast, Ramona has a fresh look every season, whether it’s mom bangs or plunging necklines for date night. She also always has a new target in her snares. Now that her nemesis Bethenny isn’t around, who will be Ramona’s next victim? Hard to say, but let’s look back on what’s made her the character she is today.

