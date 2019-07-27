Screenshot: YouTube

If you needed an excuse to shut up all your blinds, silence your phone and squander this nice afternoon revisiting classic teen slasher flick I Know What You Did Last Summer, I have it right here: Your favorite performance by Jennifer Love Hewitt and her tiny shirts is now being developed into an Amazon TV series.



James Wan, who was behind The Conjuring and Aquaman, has been tapped to direct, and is in the process of scouting locations for the pilot this fall, Consequence of Sound reports. Deadline actually broke the news by burying it in a story about original IKWYDLS producer Neal H. Moritz’s three year overall deal with Sony. He’s also on board with the series.

The show is being billed as “a young adult horror series based on the Moritz-produced hit movie franchise,” which is vague but sounds about right. Shay Hatten, the 25-year-old prodigy who wrote John Wick 3, will write the pilot, even though he was basically a toddler when the original film came out.

No word yet on casting, but this did prompt me to investigate whether Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar—who met on the set of this very film—are still married. They are! Love is alive! Though in this movie, pretty much everyone is dead. Maybe Zendaya can play the new Jennifer Love?