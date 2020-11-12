A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Television

I Need the Bake Off Contestants to Back Away From the Mango

hazelcills
Hazel Cills
Filed to:great british bake off
great british bake offbakingcooking
Save

During last week’s episode of The Great British Bake Off (or, Baking Show, depending on where you’re reading this post) I made a bet with my boyfriend and viewing partner. “I bet you $20 someone uses mango in their showstopper cake,” I said. And like clockwork, one of those quiet, nervous, but always charming bakers did, because they all really, really, really love mango.

Throughout this season contestants have put mango in chutney, in shortbread, in tarts, in breads, in curds, and in ice cream cakes. Granted I feel like one out of every three desserts made on GBBO ends up being some bizarre form of fruitcake, and this season’s cast loves playing around with interesting flavor combinations (let’s never speak of the brownie challenge again, shall we?) But these dudes are obsessed with mango, no? This video proves I’m not crazy.

Advertisement
Hazel Cills

Pop Culture Reporter, Jezebel

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Texas Now Has More Than 1 Million Coronavirus Cases

The Gossip Girl Reboot's Prep School Uniforms Are a Perfect Evolution of Its Iconic Aughts Attitude

Shocker: Trump's Michigan Voter Fraud Lawsuit Is Full of Complaints About Black People, Uh, Voting

That Shape He Can't Forget: The Bittersweet History of Diet Soda for Women

DISCUSSION

Latest on Culture

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement