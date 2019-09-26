Photo : Tommy Garcia

After an eternity spent wandering in despair, with no hope or sign of salvation—The Real Housewives of Atlanta is finally back with a new trailer, plenty of drama, and a whole lot of Kenya Moore.

Typical of most established Housewives franchises, the trailer opens with a flash forward to a fight where Kenya Moore, as she is want to do, calls for security. This is also Moore’s first season back after her dramatic firing between seasons 10 and 11, when reports surfaced that she had failed to successfully negotiate a new contract and higher salary. From the looks of it, she wastes no time slotting herself back in as the series’ primary pot-stirrer.

Advertisement

Screenshot : Bravo

Besides the addition of Kenya, the core group of wives is unchanged this season. (Even if their alliances have shifted.) Shamari DeVoe and her husband are out, which is sad, considering we’ll never again see them shuffle around on stage together. Tanya Sam’s hibachi grill and Marlo Hampton’s many wigs, however, are back as “friends of the wives.” (I’m most excited for this blonde number Marlo rocks early in the trailer.)

Screenshot : Bravo

The core drama this season seems like the culmination of the various plot threads that have been stretched thin across the last few seasons: Porsha’s lack of self-awareness, Nene and Cynthia’s deteriorating friendship, Kandi and Todd’s many (many) businesses, and Kenya’s absurd marriage arrangement. After last season’s dramatic finale revealed that Kandi and Cynthia arranged to bring Kenya back into the fold behind Nene’s back, things have only gotten worse. At one point, Nene claims that her former bestie “has a side to her you don’t know about,” before flipping her off in a confessional.

Advertisement

Screenshot : Bravo

We’ll also witness Kenya’s crumbling marriage to Marc Daly. While speaking to a divorce attorney, it’s alluded that she might not have a prenup. In a later scene, Marc shouts: “You can take everything, I’ll build it again!” It also looks like cameras were filming during the contentious break-up between Porsha and her hot dog king, Dennis McKinley. In June, People reported that the new parents split after rumors began circulating that he’d cheated on her. While speaking to her sister in the trailer, she claims that, “Some stuff is not forgivable.” My guess? It probably involves hot dogs.

Advertisement

Screenshot : Bravo

What else? Cynthia learns to strip, the ladies head to Carnivale, Dennis debuts a shocking tracksuit, and Kenya starts the season beefing with Eva Marcille. In a particularly harrowing moment, Nene accuses Greg of “creeping around Atlanta,” before asking if he’d be down to try an open marriage. While fighting with Todd at the Kandi Factory, Kandi yells at him for “not doing” anything with the 13 million businesses they’ve started over the past 12 seasons.

Advertisement

Cynthia, meanwhile, was apparently recorded in secret “dogging Nene out.” Yikes! Ignoring all that, I’m mostly concerned with who put Eva Marcille in this dress. Please, if you’re responsible for this, come forward. I don’t wanna hurt you and you’re not in danger. I just wanna talk!

Screenshot : Bravo

Advertisement

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres November 3 on Bravo.