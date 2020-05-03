I Would Sell One of My Organs for a Happy Endings Reunion

Screenshot : ABC

For the last few months, I’ve found comfort in ensemble sitcoms about groups of friends in their 20s and 30s, now that I am unable to ensemble IRL with my groups of friends in their 20s and 30s. New Girl, Community, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, etc. aren’t substitutes for human contact, but they do a good job of reminding me of the pleasures of gathering, gossiping, sitting in comfortable silence—all things Zoom doesn’t quite capture. The best of these ensemble sitcoms, in my humble and correct opinion, is Happy Endings, a short-lived ABC masterpiece I’ve rewatched on Hulu about 700 times. And allege dly, we’re finally getting some sort of reunion.

Variety spoke to former Happy Endings star Casey Wilson, who confirmed the former showrunners were putting together some sort of pandemic charity special a la Parks and Recreation, whose recent reunion show raised $2.8 million for covid-19 relief .

“We’re going to do a little reading of something at this time,” Wilson, who is married to Happy Endings creator David Caspe, said. “The writers are tapping away.”

It’s not clear if this reunion will involve the full cast—which, in addition to Wilson, includes Adam Pally, Eliza Coupe, Elisha Cuthbert, Damon Wayans, Jr., and Zachary Knighton—though Wilson says she and Coupe are definitely down for it. And since this is The Way We Live Now, the special will presumably be done over TV Zoom or whatever, so no group hangs at Penny’s haunted apartment or the Steak Me Out Tonight truck.

Still, considering any and all Happy Endings reboot/movie-related discussions have never come into fruition and/or been a vicious and cruel April Fools joke, I would personally enjoy any news from my old pals in Chicago, whom I now see even more than my actual friends who live down the street from me. LOOK AT MY PALS. BRING THEM BACK TO ME.

Don’t let me down, gang. I really need this.