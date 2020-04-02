If Dorinda Can't Make It Nice, No One Can

Season 12 of Real Housewives of New York is set to air April 2 on Bravo, and what a time to be alive! With franchise favorite Bethenny Frankel gone once again, it’s time for the rest of the cast to step up to the drama plate and deliver the next batch of iconic RHONY screaming matches. To help you prepare, Jezebel is revisiting their highs and lows throughout the years, in 60 seconds or less.

Dorinda Medley may not be an original Housewife, but it’s hard to remember what the show was like before she and her Berkshires mansion joined the cast. It’s possible that the Berkshires didn’t even exist until Dorinda made it nice. The previews for this season promise another group trip to the Blue Stone Manor which, I’m sure will finally go according to Dorinda’s well-made plans. But can Dorinda once and for all get her castmates to see the light and wear nothing buy Jovani?