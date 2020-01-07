If You Care About Avatar in 2020, Please Seek Help

Image : YouTube

It’s been over a decade since James Cameron’s nonsensical fantasy film Avatar premiered, but that hasn’t stopped the director from working on several (several!) new movies in the series. First up: a sneak peek at a sequel I’m not sure anyone wants.

At the 2020 CES (Consumer Electronics Show) this year, Cameron unveiled some new art images for Avatar 2, Entertainment Weekly reports. They look like what you’d expect them to look like: glossy, psychedelic forests and oceans replete with weird creatures, fit for a desktop screensaver.

The sequel is set to hit theaters December 2021 and many of the first film’s actors will return, including Sigourney Weaver and Zoe Saldana. The repeatedly postponed movie is definitely coming—it wrapped filming in late 2019. But I have to ask: do people care?