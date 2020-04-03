I'll Believe It When I See It

Image : Getty

If the year were 2012 or 2013, I’d begin this blog with an open letter to Harry Styles. Except, of course, if it were 2012 or 2013, his namesake boy band One Direction would still be together, and the concept of a 1D reunion wouldn’t feel so distant.



On Friday , Styles called into the SiriusXM Hits 1 show The Morning Mash Up, where host Nicole Ryan asked him if he’d consider hopping on a Zoom call with “some of the wee 1D boys and possibly doing a quick performance.” She continued: “I mean, it could be five minutes, but it would bring so much joy to so many people.”

Advertisement

He responded, “I don’t know if that’s the reunion we’ve had in mind. I don’t know if that would be the way to do it.” He pauses briefly, “But I’ll have a quick whip-round.”

Despite being a thirty second conversation, there’s a lot to unpack here. 1 ) Styles all but confirms that there will be a reunion in the future because they have “something in mind.” Something is better than nothing. I’ll take something. 2 ) They’re almost certainly not going to officially reunite on Zoom, because that’s a fucking stupid idea and also my i nternet speed would be unable to handle it. However, I would take a Harry and Niall split-screen Instagram Live, something smaller and similar. Who knows? I can only hope that this Zoom pitch remains just that, a pitch, and this is not the 1D reunion Directioners get. And if Styles or Horan or Louis Tomlinson or Zayn Malik and Liam Payne are actually taking Ryan’s suggestion seriously then... well... I’ll have to see it to believe it.

Reach Your Climax With a $40 Ella Paradis Vibrator Bundle [Exclusive]... Read on The Inventory

Until then, here’s a good One Direction song.