Insatiable’s first season was met with premature waves of criticism for its apparent “fat-shaming rhetoric”—and then extremely justifiable criticism for being a bad, boring, poorly made show. This will come as no surprise, but the Season 2 trailer offers no additional excitement.

In fact, it somehow appears worse than the original, because at least the first season evoked rage in people, and it’s always fun to figure out what all the hullabaloo is about. This just looks boring. If these producers need help figuring out how to do the whole dark teen comedy thing, perhaps they should steal from Riverdale or The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina instead of slapstick.

The main storyline this time appears to be a murder investigation around the show’s protagonist Fatty Patty (played by Disney’s Debby Ryan), who apparently still binge eats.

Season 2 hits Netflix October 11.

