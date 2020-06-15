A Supposedly Feminist Website
A Supposedly Feminist Website
It's Not a Real Housewives Party Unless Someone Is Fighting

Sometimes it seems like the only reason any member of the Real Housewives cast throws a party is so they can get dressed up and fight with an audience. Maybe that’s why they joined a reality show in the first place.

Viewers saw this play out most recently at Kandi Burruss’s baby shower on Real Housewives of Atlanta, over comments Kenya Moore made to TMZ about Nene Leakes being a bully with bad wigs. However, a true Housewives fan knows that making a scene in public is just par for the course in Bravoland.

From Real Housewives of New York’s Aviva Drescher throwing her prosthetic leg across the table, to Taylor Armstrong’s breakdown at Brandi Glanville’s beach party on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, these ladies are experts at using screaming matches to bring them right back to the center of everyone’s attention. Watch the video for some of the most memorable Housewives public throwdowns.

