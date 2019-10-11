Great news for Cumberbitches, for he is playing a man from Montana in a brand new Jane Campion movie and somehow, Drew Barrymore is pivoting to daytime talk show host. Okay! Onward, ho.



Kirsten Dunst, a woman whose career I feel very invested in, is replacing Elisabeth Moss in Jane Campion’s next film The Power of the Dog. This will be on Netflix sometime in 2021 and will most likely be very good. It’s an adaptation of a novel by Thomas Savag and will star Paul Dano and Benedict Cumberbatch as Montana ranchers. One brother is “fastidious and gentle,” and the other, “brilliant and cruel.” I leave it to you to figure out which one is which. [Variety]

Maybe a daytime talk show is exactly the thing Drew Barrymore should be doing with her time. CBS seems to think so! [Deadline]

If you lacked the energy to read James Comey’s book about working in the White House during hell, you can watch Jeff Daniels play the very tall man in a four-hour CBS miniseries airing... soon. Brendan Gleeson will play Trump, which is nice because America has seen enough of Alec Baldwin’s take on that man. Still, sorry to that man. [Variety]

Every time I hear anything about the various projects Ryan Murphy has in the works as part of his massive Netflix deal, I wonder if he is doing okay. The plot of The Prom, which features Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Awkwafina, James Corden, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells, and now Kerry Washington reads like a fever dream, but not in a good way. [Deadline]

Raven-Symoné is joining the cast of The Bold Type (a very good show) as Alice, a beauty influencer. “Look for Alice to come to Scarlet studios as a celebrity model for their upcoming photo spread focusing on anti-cultural appropriation,” E! News says. Okay! I will. [E! News]

Daveed Diggs might play the talking crab in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, which is not to be confused with the Fox live musical version. The crab in the latter will be played by (*Shaggy voice* SHAGGY!) [Variety]

Couple’s Therapy, a show you should be watching, has been renewed for a second season on Showtime. [Deadline]

Oprah Winfrey is doing her best to get a piece of that sweet holiday movie pie while also giving Jackeé Henry some work! Thank you. [Deadline]

Reboot time: Inspector Gadget? [Variety]

They have decided to make Guess Who?, that board game about guessing who, into a television program. [Deadline]