Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme Get Into the Christmas Spirit at Their New Holiday Spectacular

RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni, BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon, are back with another holiday-themed production.



All I Want for Christmas Is Attention is the follow-up to last year’s To Jesus, Thanks for Everything, which the pair wrote after discovering their unique chemistry while co-hosting Drag Race. They hope their show can be a home away from home on the holidays for queer people.

“It has the comedy, and it has the song, and it has the spectacle,” BenDeLaCreme told Jezebel. “B ut really, at the heart of it is a message about what brings us all together at what can be a difficult time of year.”

All I Want for Christmas Is Attention premieres November 29 in Washington D.C.