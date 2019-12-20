Just Give Us the Greta Thunberg Documentary Already

Image : Getty

Developing is Jezebel's exhaustive weekly roundup of the latest development news in film and too-much-TV.

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish activist whose sick burns might actually cause Donald Trump to rupture an artery, has captured the world’s hearts and minds as the determined face of a generation trying desperately to get adults to acknowledge and take action against the realities of climate change. Now, she’s finally getting the documentary treatment in a forthcoming film from Hulu that will trace her activism from the school strike in which she asked “If you don’t care about my future on earth, why should I care about my future in school?” to her recent appointment as Time’s Person of the Year. Sure, yes, give us her timeline, but also give Greta plenty of time to make fun of world leaders. [Deadline]



In other “phenomenal kid gets deserved attention” news, the 15-year-old producer and star of Little, Marsai Martin, is the youngest person to ever sign a production deal with Universal. She will produce the feature comedy Queen through her company, Genius Productions. [The Hollywood Reporter]

Lisa Kudrow is joining Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan for the animated Fox series Housebroken that follows the lives of therapy animals. [Variety]



Leslie Jones’s new Netflix stand-up special will be directed by the guys responsible for ruining Game of Thrones, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Everyone, get your hopes way up so that they might be more easily dashed. [Deadline]

Chrissy Teigen is producing a documentary about French fries, which sounds silly and interesting, very on-brand. [Variety]

Rob Reiner still acts, apparently, or at least Ryan Murphy got him to for a new series about old Hollywood. I am tentatively excited to see what Murphy might do with the stories of Anna May Wong and Vivian Leigh. [Deadline]

50 Cent is getting an animated show on Quibi along with seemingly everyone else in Los Angeles county. [Variety]



Awkwafina is producing a documentary based on a blog post about how restaurants in Los Angeles’s Chinatown helped shape the punk scene. If anyone else would like to throw some money at blog-to-film projects, might I suggest combing our archives? [Deadline]

The Netflix documentary The Legend of Cocaine Island is getting the Will Ferrell/Adam McKay treatment. [Deadline]

Season 2 of the Amazon series Homecoming is adding Joan Cusack to the mix. [Deadline]

Jon M. Chu might produce and direct a film based on Mary H.K. Choi’s bestselling YA romance novel Permanent Record. [Deadline]



My hobbies include eavesdropping on people’s first dates and thus I will also be watching the forthcoming HBO Max reality series 12 Dates of Christmas, which chronicles singles looking for love during the holidays. [Deadline]

