Justin Bieber Is Going To Heal the Planet With a Very Eminem-Looking Album Cover

Justin Bieber makes music, occasionally, when he isn’t acting as the paparazzi spokesmodel for Churchome, his new evangelical crash pad. There’s a new album on the way now, Justice, which Bieber announced Friday. It’s going to heal the planet, apparently.

In subsequent tweets, he wrote: “I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united.”

What does justice look like for Bieber? Unclear, but it definitely has something to do with Jesus. Thinking through his more public brushes with his faith amid the pandemic, perhaps the album will touch not just on faith-based planet healing, but Christian entrepreneurship.



Personally, though, I just hope the album shows me how I can cope when my megachurch mentor and basketball buddy gets outed as a sex pest and international weirdo. That’s one life lesson I haven’t yet grappled with.

