Kendall Jenner's Fictional Twin Is Getting a Quibi Series, Too

Developing is Jezebel's exhaustive weekly roundup of the latest development news in film and too-much-TV.

I don’t actually know what Quibi is and refuse to Google it, but based on headlines, I assume it’s like a version of TikTok that only celebrities can use to make whatever the hell series they want.



Case in point, Kendall and Kris Jenner are creating a Quibi series based on the Instagram account of Kendall’s fictional fraternal twin, Kirby Jenner. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians-esque series will chronical the day-to-day life of Kirby, the creation of a performance artist who photoshops himself into Kendall’s Instagram photos. What a time to be alive. [Deadline]

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn proved they’re still cute as hell in the first image from Christmas Chronicles 2. [People]

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids is getting the reboot treatment starring Josh Gad. [Variety]

A Billie Eilish documentary is coming to Apple TV+. [The Hollywood Reporter]



The studio behind Knives Out and Baby Driver has purchased the rights to the Eloise book series. I hope she solves a murder at the Plaza! [The Hollywood Reporter]

The Cinderella musical starring Camila Cabello has found its prince charming in Nicholas Galitzine. [Deadline]

A five-part series about Watergate that is destined to be your dad’s new favorite show will star Woody Harrelson, and Justin Theroux will play much hotter versions of E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy. [Vulture]

Michel Hirst, who created The Vikings and The Tudors, will adapt The Ibis Trilogy, which is set in 19th century Asia during opium wars between Britain and China. Directing the adaptation is Shekhar Kapur, director of Elizabeth and Elizabeth: The Golden Age. [The Hollywood Reporter]

Kristin Chenoweth is back with a new Disney+ series from the producer of Pushing Daisies called “The Biggest Star in Appleton” about a mom whose status as a local theater celebrity in Wisconsin is challenged by a newcomer. [Variety]

Jessica Chastain will star alongside Ralph Fiennes in The Forgiven about a sad couple at a party in Morocco. [Deadline]

There’s another Planet of the Apes movie in the works. [Deadline]

Elizabeth I is getting The Crown treatment in an origin story called Becoming Elizabeth. [Variety]

Netflix is getting two new Ali Wong specials. [The Hollywood Reporter]

Gal Godot is producing a new version of the hit Israeli Drama Queens, which focuses on the women of a crime family who come together after all of the men of their family are murdered by a rival gang. [The Wrap]

The screenwriter who wrote The Big Short is w0rking on a film about Adam Neumann, the ousted co-founder of WeWork. [Page Six]

Questlove is set to direct his first feature, Black Woodstock, a feature documentary about the Harlem Culture Festival, which occurred the same summer as Woodstock and included performances by Sly and the Family Stone, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, and a host of other amazing artists but received none of the media attention because prejudice shitbags also very frequently can’t tell when music is good. [Variety]

