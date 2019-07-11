Screenshot: Bravo/Instagram

Shortly after People broke the news that Kenya Moore would be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the star confirmed it herself with an Instagram post. The mother and mogul was absent last season after reportedly turning down a reduced role contract as a “Friend of the Wives.”

Reports were varied, with some sources claiming Bravo was unhappy that Kenya “refused” to film with her new husband Marc Daly. Despite this, her presence was felt throughout much of the season, as the hole she left was hard to ignore. Many even referenced her as an anonymous “friend” when they’d need to explain their absence at group events. She eventually re-emerged in the finale episode at Cynthia Bailey’s party, during which NeNe stated, “She’s going to have a buffalo, isn’t she?”

The comment set off a chain reaction that dramatically altered the group’s dynamic. Kenya, long the outcast, was now friends with Kandi, Cynthia, and Porsha. Meanwhile, the battle that ensued in the wake of the party ended NeNe and Cynthia’s decade-long friendship.

And because of that feud, my conspiratorial brain has connected that Kenya’s deployment of “hunger” in her Instagram post is a direct reference to the leaked text messages between NeNe and Porsha ahead of last season’s reunion.

If Kenya is indeed referencing the texts, it could mean she’s looking to continue her ongoing feud with NeNe. Could it also mean that Porsha and Kenya have finally buried the megaphone?

Season 12 premieres later this fall.

