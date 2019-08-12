For reasons unbeknownst, Kim Cattrall is still talking about Sex and the City 3, a movie that does not exist specifically because of her refusal to be involved. It seemed like we had come to the end of this particularly bumpy road sometime in the fall of 2017, but alas, here we are.

In a recent interview with the Guardian, Cattrall proffered the following statement about the ill-fated third installment of a movie franchise that, frankly, should’ve ended after Steve and Miranda met on the Brooklyn Bridge like, halfway through the first film.

I went past the finish line playing Samantha Jones because I loved Sex and the City. It was a blessing in so many ways but after the second movie I’d had enough. I couldn’t understand why they wouldn’t just replace me with another actress instead of wasting time bullying. No means no.

Kim! Okay. A lot to unpack here. Good for Kim Cattrall for recognizing that anytime she had to play Samantha Jones outside of the confines of the television show is going “past the finish line,” but this notion of “bullying” is ridiculous? Who is bullying Kim Cattrall to do this movie?! My understanding of this entire fracas is that Kim Cattrall is the only person with a modicum of common sense. Per the nine million blogs and things, Kim is the reason that this movie doesn’t exist. The reason the notion of a third movie even exists in the first place is because of Kim Cattrall’s coworkers, some or all of whom would’ve loved to make the third movie. But, the third movie is dead in the water. There is no third movie coming! The script is relegated to someone’s filing cabinet, Miranda ran for governor, Carrie’s shilling bras, and I have no idea what Charlotte’s up to, but I am sure it is better than living in the past.

Why are we still talking about this movie? Kim Cattrall is in another movie—Horrible Histories: The Movie-Rotten Romans—which does not appear to be about anything related to Sex and the City. Let’s pay attention to that!