Another Bring It On movie? Don’t threaten Kirsten Dunst with a good time.



On Wednesday’s The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson asked Dunst about posing in a shockingly similar way to Gabrielle Union, her fictional rival in Bring It On, for Rodarte’s spring/summer 2020 lookbook. When the images went public, fans got nostalgic, and Dunst herself was not immune.

“My friends, they’re sisters, they have this clothing line called Rodarte. And so we did this, and I had no idea Gabrielle was in it, too, and then it became this whole Bring It On thing,” Dunst told Clarkson. “I was like, listen, if they wanted to make another movie, I would make another movie. Why not? That would be so fun.”

Honestly, this is one of the few reboots/revivals/whatever I’m down with—and considering that Bring It On turns 20 next year, the timing is ideal. I’m also choosing to take Dunst words as shade towards the mediocre Bring It On spinoffs that followed her original: 2004's Bring It On Again, 2006's Bring It On: All or Nothing, 2007's Bring It On: In It to Win It, 2009's Bring It On: Fight to the Finish, 2017's Bring It On: Worldwide Cheersmack and 2018's Bring It On: No Sacrifice, No Victory. I made up that last one, but it was kind of believable, right?

Until a new Bring It On happens, might I suggest rewatching the original? It holds up. She’ll always be your T-t-torence, your captain Torence!