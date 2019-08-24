Image: Getty

In Kit Harington’s opening monologue for Saturday Night Live, which coincided with the final season of Game of Thrones, Harington’s wife and former GoT co-star Rose Leslie asked, “What are we going to do for money now?” It looks like we have an answer: he will be joining the Marvel universe.



Disney announced at its D23 convention that Harington will be joining his TV brother/cousin Richard Madden, who played Robb Stark, along with Kumail Nanjiani, Angelina Jolie and Gemma Chan for a film called Eternals, which will most likely spawn a thousand sequels and grant him opportunities for a day of work in dozens of other MCU movies for the rest of his life.

Harington is set to play Dane Whitman, known in the comics as Black Knight, a character my Marvel-enthusiast friend described via text as someone whose “whole thing is ‘My lineage goes back to King Arthur’s days, so I’m going to be a knight” who “usually fights demons.” He also will not have to learn at least one new character name pronunciation, as IMDB informs me that Chan will play a character called Sersi.

He reportedly had a rough time with the end of GOT, checking into rehab for a bit after the show wrapped, so it is nice to see things turning around. And while his mopey manbun schtick got a little old by the end of his Jon Snow days, Harington was unexpectedly delightful alongside Andy Samberg in 7 Days in Hell, and I’m looking forward to seeing what else he can do.