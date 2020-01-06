Screenshot : Lionsgate

All the people who love good sweaters, enjoy this: a Knives Out sequel is underway.

The movie’s writer-director Rian Johnson spoke to The Hollywood Reporter at a pre-Golden Globes party on Saturday night and told them he’s currently developing a follow-up. The sequel will center on detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, in a Southern accent. According to THR, Lionsgate hasn’t officially given Johnson the go-ahead on a second movie, but it would be wise to do so—the original made $247 million worldwide. I enjoyed it way more than Uncut Gems and would love to sit through another cozy murder mystery.

In September, shortly after Knives Out debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival, Johnson told Uproxx he’d like to unleash even more knives. “I’ve never really been interested in doing sequels, but this, the idea of doing more of these with Daniel [Craig] as his character, is not sequels,” he said. “It’s just what Agatha Christie did. It’s just coming up with a whole new mystery, a whole new location, all new cast, whole new mechanics of the appeal of a mystery and everything. It’d be a blast.” It really would be!

Until that happens, I will brood in my finest cable-knit jumper.