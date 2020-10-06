Legendary Coiner of Words Wendy Williams Has a New One: 'Cornova'

Screenshot : The Wendy Williams Show

Wendy Williams, who renamed Dua Lipa “Dula Peep” and Megan Trainor “Megan thee Trainor,” is at it again! And this time her target is somewhere between “coronavirus” and “covid-19.”

On Tuesday’s episode of her eponymous talk show, Williams read out loud a tweet from President Donald Trump that once said, “Don’t be afraid of covid.” But now, thanks to Williams’s interpretation, the tweet will be forever quoted as saying, “Don’t be afraid of cornova.”

Okay, you may be thinking. She misspoke once. Kind of shitty to put her through the ringer for a sole slip, right? Well, keep your face mask fastened. Seconds later, as Williams continued her assessment of Trump’s grave irresponsibility in presenting his illness as no big deal to a vulnerable public, she said, “We are frightened of cornova.”

We are, but linguistic inventiveness we’ll get through this yet. Taken together with President Covidina and Covita, it’s been a fruitful time.