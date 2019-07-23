Image: via Associated Press

Lifetime will follow up its explosive Surviving R. Kelly docuseries with Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, which will likely explore the financier’s history of sexual exploitation and abuse of young girls.

The New York Post reports that Lifetime executives announced the new series at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, though they didn’t provide much more information about what the show will look like, or when we can expect it.

It’s noteworthy that the six-episode, Emmy-nominated Surviving R. Kelly, which aired from January 3 to January 5 this year, had a massive impact—R. Kelly was still a free man when the series first ran, and now he’s facing 18 counts of rackeetering and sexual exploitation charges from solitary confinement in a Chicago prison. Lifetime says they’ll explore that impact in a followup series, Surviving R. Kelly: The Aftermath.

Epstein’s been a convicted sex offender since 2008; he was arrested again earlier this month on child sex-trafficking charges and is currently in jail pending trial, so it’s possible Surviving Jeffrey Epstein won’t have quite the same explosive aftermath as its predecessor, though some of his friends might want to watch out.