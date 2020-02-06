Little Women Is Whatever Feminism Wants It to Be

Do you hear the rumbling underfoot? That’s the sound of a thousand stylists in chunky sneakers rushing around to various showrooms in Los Angeles, yelling on the phone and battling for supremacy on the awards circuit red carpet deathmatch tournament, which climaxes in two weeks at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. Luckily, Jezebel is here to explain all the movies in Oscar contention.

Watching Little Women is the same as eating a grilled cheese sandwich after a long day spent working in the content mines. You plop yourself in front of the television, put 90 Day Fiancé on, and smile because the smell of toasty bread reminds you of what your mom’s grilled cheese sandwiches would taste like. And then you wonder to yourself: Did my mom also plop herself down with a grilled cheese sandwich and an episode of Friends, or maybe Will & Grace, two shows which were probably popular with 24-year-olds back in 1998?

And then you’re thinking about your mom some more, and her mom, and her mom’s mom, and the cycles of love and trauma that hold generations of women firmly in their grip. You burst into tears and finish your grilled cheese sandwich, already hungry for a second one. If you missed the entire plot of Little Women, the video above will help. There are spoilers!

Producer: Lisa Fischer, Senior Producer: Jennifer Perry, Editor: Michael Pasquariello