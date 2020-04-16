Long Live Tinsley Mortimer's Mugshot

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York aired April 2 on Bravo, and what a time to be alive! With franchise favorite Bethenny Frankel gone once again, it’s time for the rest of the cast to step up to the drama plate and deliver the next batch of iconic RHONY screaming matches. To help you prepare, Jezebel is revisiting their highs and lows throughout the years, in 60 seconds or less

Before Luann became the countess of the county jail, there was Tinsley Mortimer, a pioneer of pretty mugshots. Tinsley—and hopefully her mother Dale—are back once more to cry and discuss whether or not Tinsley and Scott will stay together. But instead of a quiet season of premature wedding dress shopping, Tinsley and her new friend Leah have inexplicably drawn the wrath of Dorinda. Let’s petition to get Dale on as a permanent cast member just so she can roast all the Housewives in her delightful accent.

Advertisement