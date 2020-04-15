Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli Flutters Her Way Onto YouTube's D-List

If you’ve been particularly worried about Love is Blind star and part-time runaway bride Giannina Gibelli and the parasitic mutant butterflies that have taken up residence in her stomach, fret no longer! Like every other reality television star slash influencer slash all-white furniture owner, she has a Youtube series now, entitled The Vibe With G. But unlike most of her cohort—mostly Bachelor ex-pats and Dancing With the Stars hanger-ons—she finds herself in the company of some surprisingly high-end D-listers.

In the trailer for The Vibe With G, Gibelli describes the last year in her life as so: “I’m out of the pods, and very much into real life... or... some version of it.” But most importantly, she’s concerned about vibes. Her vibes. My vibes. Your vibes. The vibes of those butterflies she can’t get rid of, no matter how many weddings she’s fled. When one is this embroiled in the complex science of vibes, the only way forward is, of course, YouTube. What are some of the vibes she’ll be exploring? The standard fare, mostly: beauty, life hacks, mental health. All essential components of the influencer food pyramid!

But beyond the standard operating procedures of any former reality show contestant, I was surprised to learn she’s partnered with Kin Community, an entertainment company that claims to have “revolutionized celebrity-driven programming,” including partnerships with Derek Hough, Jordin Sparks, and Karrueche Tran. Their roster also includes The Real co-hosts Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Houghton, and Tia Mowry, alongside former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher, Tori Spelling, and Kardashian extras Malika and Khadijah. That’s a whole lot of famous D-listers!

This begs the question: who gave Love Is Blind the greenlight to fast-track contestants into the pages of Life & Style? Certainly not me! But if we’re going to have to pay attention to them—and their confounding Stella Artois sponcon—we could have been shackled with worse D-listers. Imagine having to watch Jessica feed her dog more wine!