A Supposedly Feminist Website
Love Island Gets a New Host Following Caroline Flack's Departure

Hazel Cills
Image: Getty

After Love Island’s host Caroline Flack was charged with assault last week and stepped down from the program, the UK reality TV show is getting a new host.

The Guardian reports that the Irish presenter Laura Whitmore will host the show’s sixth season, the first winter edition of Love Island. “To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement,” Whitmore told the paper. Whitmore is also dating Iain Sterling, who provides the witty Love Island voiceover.

Flack and Love Island’s network ITV have all alluded to Flack’s departure as being temporary. “While Caroline is away, we know that Love Island will be in very safe hands,” Paul Mortimer, head of digital channels and acquisitions, said. Flack previously wrote to fans that she’d be stepping down for Season 6 specifically.

Flack was arrested on assault charges on December 13. She’s scheduled to appear in Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on December 23.

