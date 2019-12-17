Love Island's Caroline Flack Leaves Show After Assault Charge

Image : Getty

Caroline Flack, UK television personality and host of the reality TV dating show Love Island, has stepped down from the show after she was charged with assault.

Flack announced her stepping down in an Instagram story on Tuesday. “There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life,” she writes, and then goes on to deny the reports, adding that “matters were not as have been reported.”

Screenshot : Caroline Flack/Instagram

In a follow-up post, Flack thanked her family, friends, and strangers for support. “Please know that I see them... and my boyfriend Lewis... I love you x,” she wrote.

In a statement to CNN, a spokesperson for ITV wrote, “ITV has a long-standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision. We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island.”

On December 13, Flack was charged with assault by beating, after an incident involving her boyfriend, tennis player Lewis Burton. Police said they treated two people at the scene and that an unnamed person was taken to the hospital, the Guardian reported. Burton has since called the media attention a “witch hunt” and said that Flack “doesn’t deserve any of this.”

Flack is scheduled to appear in Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on December 23.