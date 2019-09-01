Image: via Getty

To pretty much no one’s surprise, Taylor Swift’s Lover debuted this week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, selling 679,000 albums in its first week.

Billboard says Lover earned 867,000 equivalent album units in the week ended with August 29, making it the biggest album since Reputation, another Swift show (and an underrated one, IMO, an opinion I have been debating to little success in several group texts this week), was released in 2017.

Advertisement

In fact, Swift has now had six different albums sell at least 500,000 copies in their first week, making her the first woman to achieve that milestone. She’s also gotten six No. 1 albums onto the Billboard 200 chart—five of those dropped this decade, which ties her with Lady Gaga for the most No. 1 albums in the (very nearly finished!) 2010s.

So it seems that she is having a pretty good week, even though Lana Del Rey apparently forgot about her, not to mention the fact that Kellyanne Conway ruined “You Need to Calm Down” for generations to come. But hey, there’s always a Kellyanne Conway-shaped raincloud somewhere.