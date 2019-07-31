Screenshot: Youtube

If you were disappointed that Lupita Nyong’o was not cast in the new Charlie’s Angels movie, don’t be. One, the movie looks bad. Two, she’s in a new movie fighting a much cooler battle: zombies!



Don’t let the ukulele fool you: in Little Monsters, she plays the sweet kindergarten teacher Miss. Caroline, who must keep her cool when a school field trip is sidetracked by a zombie invasion. And while Nyong’o knows how to lead a terrifying horror film, having just starred in Jordan Peele’s Us (her throaty voice as Red still haunts me), Little Monsters is definitely a comedy. “Who remembers how to play Tag?” she asks her clueless pack of kids, pointing to zombies ambling over to feast on their flesh. “Well, those people out there are it.”

Little Monsters opens in the U.K. on November 15, but there’s no set release date for the U.S. yet.