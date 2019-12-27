Mans (Drake) Thinks You Spend Too Much Time Crafting Captions

Y/N Y/N is a guide to the week’s music releases based on our highly scientific, non-subjective Yes/No rating system. Prev Next View All

No thanks, but I like the cream puffer coat in the video: Drake, “War” - Alongside a new, wide-ranging interview with Rap Radar in which Drake addresses everything from his beef with the Weeknd to Pusha T’s outing of Drake for hiding a son, Drake also has a new song. And this is Drake doing U.K. drill. Mans is talking tough. Mans “don’t do iCloud, don’t do email.” Mans thinks you spend too much time crafting captions. Mans has a nice coat in the video. The song (really, a brief freestyle) is fine but largely unmoving. —Clover Hope

Yeah: Kehlani feat. Keyshia Cole, “All Me” - Two of my favorite “honestly, fuck you” R&B singers paired up for a simple cute radio about being one’s own movement while also reminding people that the fly dude in their vicinity belongs to them. Takes me back to the effortless swag of mid-aughts Keyshia Cole. —CH

Advertisement

Erm: Ariana Grande, “my heart belongs to daddy” - I saw Ariana Grande live this year, way up in nosebleeds seats. But despite the fact that she sounded great, the show was just okay? Predictable, really, and highly choreographed to the point that a lot of it felt mechanical. But one of the weirdest moments was this interlude of Grande singing “My Heart Belongs to Daddy,” a 1930's Cole Porter song I wasn’t familiar with, and covered by Marilyn Monroe in the movie Let’s Make Love. The live version is here in all of its creepy, baby-talk glory and I can’t say it’s grown on me! —Hazel Cills

Claro que sí: Bad Bunny f. Stone Cold Steve Austin, “¿Quién Tu Eres?” - King of my heart Bad Bunny’s love for wrestling is well- documented in both interviews and his lyrics— and his “Chambea” video already featured wrestling champ Ric Flair. But landing Stone Cold Steve Austin in an equally stone-cold track that’s basically “I Don’t Know Her” put to trap is a flex, particularly because he’s El Conejo Malo’s fave. Yes, Stone Cold Steve Austin is using the opportunity to promote his signature beer, “Broken Skull IPA,” before putting Bad Bunny in a headlock, but these two dudes pouring brew in their faces is probably a highlight of Conejo’s life—that’s lovely enough to make up for the fact that the track itself is not in my top 10 (or top 20, really) of Bad Bunny songs. —Julianne Escobedo Shepherd

Advertisement

Yes, choreo!: Tinashe, “Stormy Weather” - Lest you forget that Tinashe can dance, here she is, clad in her finest nude garments, writhing about the floor, in kneepads no less. The song itself is fine, but the choreo is giving me Mia Micheals-era So You Think You Can Dance vibes and I love it? I never knew how much I missed that shit until I saw this, so thank you, Tinashe. —Megan Reynolds