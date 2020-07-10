A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Video

Margo Price On Her New Album and the Importance of Reinvention

hazelcills
Hazel Cills
Filed to:margo price
margo pricemusicThat's How Rumors Get StartedCountry music
Save

As a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, Margo Price’s outspoken country music has always stayed close to the genre’s retro roots. But on her new album, That’s How Rumors Get Started, she reimagines her sound as a heavy, ’70s-inspired rock record. “I kind of wanted to show people that I’m not some one-trick pony that sings country songs,” she told Jezebel. Here, Jezebel talks to Margo Price about the rising popularity of country influence in mainstream music, why she always wants to adapt, and how her personal life influenced her writing process.

Advertisement
Hazel Cills

Pop Culture Reporter, Jezebel

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Glee Actor Naya Rivera Presumed Dead After She Went Missing While Boating With Her Son

Melania Trump Statue Set Ablaze

Inside the Fight Tearing TERFs Apart

Sarah Paulson Also Doesn't Care for Lea Michele!

Latest on The Muse

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement