Margo Price On Sexism in Country Music and Getting Into the Weed Business

E ver since her 2016 debut album Midwest Farmer’s Daughter, Margo Price has been a force in country music, with a styl e that recalls the retro spirit of Loretta Lynn—s he sings about whiskey-drenched nights spent in jail and the tragedy of losing her family farm. B ut beyond music, Price has spoken out for gun control in an industry where most big acts have remained silent, and she’s an outspoken feminist in a genre where women have to fight for space.

Ahead of her forthcoming album That’s How Rumors Get Started, Price spoke to Jezebel about equality in country music, her thoughts on streaming, and creating her own weed strain.