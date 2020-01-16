Mariah Carey To Be Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame, At Long Last

Image : Getty

Mariah Carey is a songwriter. This has, since the promotion of her 1990 self-titled debut album, been a talking point of hers. Yet no matter how often she says it, people still don’t realize or believe that she writes her own songs, or so she claims.

It’s clear, though, that at least some people realize she writes her own songs, and they’re people whose opinions truly matter on this issue: Carey will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at a ceremony set to take place June 11 in New York. She’ll be joined by fellow inductees the Isley Brothers (Ernie Isley, Marvin Isley, O’Kelly Isley, Ronald Isley, Rudolph Isley, and Chris Jasper), the Neptunes (Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams), the Eurythmics (Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart), Steve Miller, Rick Nowels, and William “Mickey” Stevenson.

Carey is, naturally, over the moon:

She’s been up for this honor multiple times before. Maybe now people will finally get it.