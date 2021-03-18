Mark Ruffalo Almost Dropped Out of 13 Going On 30 Because Dancing Is Hard For Men

Screenshot : Youtube

No surprise: Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer both picked up the choreography to 13 Going On 30's iconic “Thriller” dance sequence almost immediately. Mark Ruffalo— quite obviously, I think— didn’t, and he almost quit the movie because of it.



Garner revealed as much to theSkimm in a new interview:

“We started to learn the dance. Our first rehearsal, I think it was Mark and Judy and me, and Judy and I were both dancers growing up and poor Mark didn’t know that. And he came in and he hated the rehearsal process so much he almost dropped out.”

Aw, just look at little dancer Garner!

But really though, imagine 13 Going on 30 without Mark Ruffalo! It’s simply unimaginable. But looking back on the scene itself, which acts as the high point for the iconic romcom, it’s uh... pretty obvious the dude cannot dance.

Elsewhere in the interview, Garner alleged that Oprah has a finsta—or, secret Instagram account. I’m more shocked that Garner correctly deployed finsta in a sentence than the knowledge that Oprah trawls about on everyone’s Instagram profiles in hiding.



Is all of this more shocking, however, than my now sudden realization that I don’t think I’ve ever really seen 13 Going On 30 from start to finish? I should probably tweet about this or something. I’m in the mood to cause chaos online.

