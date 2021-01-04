Meet the Cast of the New Gossip Girl, Hot and Rich Like the Old Gossip Girl

Image : T Jackson ( Backgrid )

The long-awaited and super-hyped HBO Max reboot of Gossip Girl is mere months away, slated to hit the streaming network in summer 2021. The show appears to be updated for our new reality—the cast is much more diverse, but the prep school uniforms remain, made contemporary for a modern audience. And while the fashion is no doubt going to inspire Gen Z trends, will the characters? Will they delight viewers the same way Blair Waldorf and crew captivated in the late ‘00s?

Who knows! The official Instagram account for the reboot did share images, names, and one-word descriptions for each character over the weekend, like they are Bachelor contestants or something, so you be the judge.

They are:

Julien Calloway (portrayed by Jordan Alexander): Influence

Julien Calloway (portrayed by Jordan Alexander): Influence

Monet de Haan (portrayed by Savannah Smith): Power



Monet de Haan (portrayed by Savannah Smith): Power

Luna La (portrayed by Zion Moreno): Style



Luna La (portrayed by Zion Moreno): Style

Max Wolfe (portrayed by Thomas Doherty): Freedom

Max Wolfe (portrayed by Thomas Doherty): Freedom

Audrey Hope (portrayed by Emily Alyn Lind): Grace

Audrey Hope (portrayed by Emily Alyn Lind): Grace

Kate Keller (portrayed by Tavi Gevinson): Ambition

Kate Keller (portrayed by Tavi Gevinson): Ambition

Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV (portrayed by Eli Brown): Privilege

Otto "Obie" Bergmann IV (portrayed by Eli Brown): Privilege

Akeno “Aki” Menzies (portrayed by Evan Mock): Innocence

Akeno "Aki" Menzies (portrayed by Evan Mock): Innocence

Zoya Lott (portrayed by Whitney Peak): Perspective

Zoya Lott (portrayed by Whitney Peak): Perspective

Shouldn’t all of them be labeled “privilege”? At least they look great!

Until next time, Upper East Siders. You know you love me. XOXO, Gossip Girl.

