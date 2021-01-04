A Supposedly Feminist Website
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Television

Meet the Cast of the New Gossip Girl, Hot and Rich Like the Old Gossip Girl

Maria Sherman
Maria Sherman
Filed to:hbo max
Illustration for article titled Meet the Cast of the New iGossip Girl/i, Hot and Rich Like the Old iGossip Girl/i
Image: T Jackson (Backgrid)

The long-awaited and super-hyped HBO Max reboot of Gossip Girl is mere months away, slated to hit the streaming network in summer 2021. The show appears to be updated for our new reality—the cast is much more diverse, but the prep school uniforms remain, made contemporary for a modern audience. And while the fashion is no doubt going to inspire Gen Z trends, will the characters? Will they delight viewers the same way Blair Waldorf and crew captivated in the late ‘00s?

Who knows! The official Instagram account for the reboot did share images, names, and one-word descriptions for each character over the weekend, like they are Bachelor contestants or something, so you be the judge.

They are:

Julien Calloway (portrayed by Jordan Alexander): Influence

Illustration for article titled Meet the Cast of the New iGossip Girl/i, Hot and Rich Like the Old iGossip Girl/i
Screenshot: Gossip Girl/HBO Max/Instagram (Fair Use)
Monet de Haan (portrayed by Savannah Smith): Power

Illustration for article titled Meet the Cast of the New iGossip Girl/i, Hot and Rich Like the Old iGossip Girl/i
Screenshot: Gossip Girl/HBO MAX/Instagram (Fair Use)
Luna La (portrayed by Zion Moreno): Style

Illustration for article titled Meet the Cast of the New iGossip Girl/i, Hot and Rich Like the Old iGossip Girl/i
Screenshot: Gossip Girl/HBO MAX/Instagram (Fair Use)
Max Wolfe (portrayed by Thomas Doherty): Freedom

Illustration for article titled Meet the Cast of the New iGossip Girl/i, Hot and Rich Like the Old iGossip Girl/i
Screenshot: Gossip Girl/HBO MAX/Instagram (Fair Use)
Audrey Hope (portrayed by Emily Alyn Lind): Grace

Illustration for article titled Meet the Cast of the New iGossip Girl/i, Hot and Rich Like the Old iGossip Girl/i
Screenshot: Gossip Girl/HBO MAX/Instagram (Fair Use)
Kate Keller (portrayed by Tavi Gevinson): Ambition

Illustration for article titled Meet the Cast of the New iGossip Girl/i, Hot and Rich Like the Old iGossip Girl/i
Screenshot: Gossip Girl/HBO MAX/Instagram (Fair Use)
Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV (portrayed by Eli Brown): Privilege

Illustration for article titled Meet the Cast of the New iGossip Girl/i, Hot and Rich Like the Old iGossip Girl/i
Screenshot: Gossip Girl/HBO MAX/Instagram (Fair Use)
Akeno “Aki” Menzies (portrayed by Evan Mock): Innocence

Illustration for article titled Meet the Cast of the New iGossip Girl/i, Hot and Rich Like the Old iGossip Girl/i
Screenshot: Gossip Girl/HBO MAX/Instagram (Fair Use)
Zoya Lott (portrayed by Whitney Peak): Perspective

Illustration for article titled Meet the Cast of the New iGossip Girl/i, Hot and Rich Like the Old iGossip Girl/i
Screenshot: Gossip Girl/HBO MAX/Instagram (Fair Use)
Shouldn’t all of them be labeled “privilege”? At least they look great!

Until next time, Upper East Siders. You know you love me. XOXO, Gossip Girl.

Maria Sherman

Senior Writer, Jezebel. My debut book, LARGER THAN LIFE: A History of Boy Bands, is our now. It is also very good.

