Michelle Obama Has Gathered Every Living Celebrity to Appear on Her New Show Waffles + Mochi

The trailer for Michelle Obama’s new Netflix cooking show, Waffles + Mochi has entered the stratosphere and broken earth’s cuteness barrier. The show which follows aspiring puppet chefs Waffles, a waffle covered yeti, and Mochi, a pink mochi, appears to be a cross between Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, Sesame Street, with just a splash of Selena + Chef and a light garnish of Michelle Obama encouraging youngsters to try new foods.



Who knew all it took to gather celebrities and celebrity chefs from across the world were a few puppets and a chance to get a credit line in the same frame as Michelle Obama? One notable face from the trailer is Samin Nosrat, star of Netflix’s Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, which had an episode about olive oil that should be required watching for everyone.

Also in the Netflix constellation of stars, Gaten Matarazzo of Stranger Things who discusses the strangeness of mushrooms as opposed to whatever it is that happens on his own show. Aliens? Another dimension? I’m not sure but now he gets to safely interact with Waffles and Mochi.

Tan France also stops by to do a photoshoot with a potato. This seems like an odd thing to do but as someone who adores the humble potato, I think I understand it.

Zach Galifianakis also pays a visit to the former first lady in her outdoor rooftop garden where she’s been living overlooking her kingdom and growing vegetables for the children with the help of a bee that wears a tie. Michelle Obama is saving bees, yetis, and tastebuds in a single trailer but Firefly Lane couldn’t even get to its own plot point in ten episodes.

But the real star of the series will obviously be the food which doesn’t look like your run of the mill twist on chicken tenders to get the kids to eat something.

The food is beautiful, the puppets are traveling, the production design is cranked up to a thousand to capture an audience of children, parents, and adults with the palates of picky five-year-olds.

And as sure as potatoes are the best thing to come out of the earth, I’m willing to bet that by the time December rolls around kids are going to be writing letters to Santa and Michelle Obama asking for a stuffed Waffles toy that talks about spices when you squeeze his belly. Mochi companion sold separately, obviously, because how else is anyone going to make more money off of this?

Waffles + Mochi premieres on March 16th on Netflix.



