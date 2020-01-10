Michelle Obama is Here to Break Instagram TV

Image : AP

Welcome to the second week of 2020, where everything is still on fire, and nothing is beautiful. As the White House gears up for what will be a brutal and draining election year, Blumhouse is developing a new series that will definitely be a drain, Christian Bale considers a return to spandex, Regina King directs her first film and Saved By The Bell refuses to die. See? It’s not all bad news.

Amanda Seales will be joining The Real (or as I like to call it diverse The View) as a permanent host. [Deadline]



YouTube is making it easier to explain to your grandparents what Coachella is with its new documentary Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert. [Variety]

There will never be an end to The Lord of the Rings story, which is being brought to Amazon as a TV series. The series will star Robert Aramayo. The show has already been greenlit for another 200 seasons. [Deadline]

Former first Lady Dr. Michelle Obama is launching a show on Instagram TV, which will follow four students during their first year of college. I will attend college all over again if it means Michelle Obama will follow me with a camera crew. [CNN]

Production is underway for Regina King’s directorial debut, One Night in Miami. The film, set in the ‘60s, will star Leslie Odom Jr., Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Aldis Hodge. [Deadline]

Haters of The Masked Singer have something new to hate as Fox gears up to produce The Masked Dancer, which is precisely the nightmare it sounds like. [Entertainment Weekly]

Melissa McCarthy will join Nicole Kidman in Hulu’s new limited series Nine Perfect Strangers based on Liane Moriarty’s book of the same name. If Moriarty releases one more book, Kidman will never have to retire. [Deadline]

All of my dreams are coming true as The Nanny makes its way to Broadway helmed by Fran Drescher and Rachel Bloom. [TV Line]

Christian Bale is in talks to betray his DC hero past and make a move to Marvel with a potential appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. The new Thor installation will center around Natalie Portman’s character Jane Foster who now bears the mantle of the god of thunder. Taika Waititi will direct. [The Hollywood Reporter]

The Saved By The Bell reboot for streaming service, Peacock, has found its star. Josie Totah has been cast as Lexi, the most popular girl at Bayside High. Can she fill the Zack Morris-shaped hole in my heart? [Deadline]

Gretchen Carlson will be back on air to haunt everyone who doubted her. Carlson signed a deal with Blumhouse Television to develop a new interview series that is still looking for an outlet. Tremble before the resilience of the OG Fox blonde. [The Hollywood Reporter]