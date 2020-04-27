A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Movies

Michelle Obama's Memoir Becoming Is Now a Documentary

Hazel Cills
Filed to:michelle obama
michelle obamabecomingdocumentariesnetflix
Save
Illustration for article titled Michelle Obamas Memoir iBecoming/i Is Now a Documentary
Image: Netflix

Netflix is releasing a documentary about former First Lady Michelle Obama, following along on her book tour. The movie Becoming, which shares the same title as her memoir, promises an “intimate look” into Obama’s life as she connects with women across the country through the 34-city tour.

Advertisement

“Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with,” Obama said in a press release for the movie. “In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams. We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of ‘becoming,’ many of us dared to say our hopes out loud.”

The movie is made in conjunction with the Obamas Higher Ground productions, which has been rolling out a series of Netflix programming including the documentary American Factory, an upcoming scripted show based on The New York Times series “Overlooked,” a feature film about Frederick Douglass, and more. Becoming wasn’t included on any of the preview lists floating around about Higher Ground’s production line-up, which means Obama basically dropped this as a surprise release.

Advertisement

Becoming premieres on Netflix May 6.

Hazel Cills

Pop Culture Reporter, Jezebel

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

More Reality TV Shows Should Implement Booze Restrictions

Much Like Your Lazy Ex-Boyfriend, Don Jr Got Kimberly an Edible Arrangement for Their Anniversary

State Senator Insists His Mask is Not the Confederate Flag, Then Apologizes For Mask That is Not the Confederate Flag

Tara Reade's Former Neighbor Says She Knew About Alleged Biden Sexual Assault in the Mid-'90s