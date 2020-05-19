Mindy Kaling Will Help Write Legally Blonde 3

Image : Getty

Legally Blonde is without question Reese Witherspoon’s greatest contribution to film, and anyone who disagrees has not seen the movie in its entirety. The sequel was less of a film revelation, but it was still nice to spend time with Elle Woods. In her never-ending benevolence, Witherspoon has chosen to don the pink pencil skirt once again for Legally Blonde 3, according to Deadline. The new installment will be written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, a co-creator of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Amanda Brown, who wrote the book Legally Blonde, the original film and its sequel, is not attached to this project.



Advertisement

Kaling, who is an author herself and has several executive producer credits, seems like a natural fit for the project, barring one small issue: humor. Her last stab at writing a movie (Late Night, starring Emma Thompson) was devoid of wit and felt too entrenched in Kaling’s own work experience at the risk of the story. While drawing from her personal background worked well for her Netflix series Never Have I Ever, maintaining a beloved comedy film franchise is another thing.

Putting that aside, the prospect of catching up with Elle Woods is an exciting one. Last time we saw her, she was fresh off her wedding and hinting that her next stop could be the White House. Elle Woods as the president feels a little too on the nose, but it would be a treat to hear the famous Elle Woods line once again in response to a foreign leader questioning how she became president: “What, like it’s hard?”

Advertisement



