Miu Miu's Winter Runway Is Sickening in the Worst Way

Screenshot : Youtube

Fashion month is over, after a season of bleary online presentations, bold new approaches to the runway, and general chaos and disorganization. Example: Over in the Italian mountainside resort Cortina d’Ampezzo, nestled in the Dolomitic Alps, Miu Miu staged what could technically be called a “runway”... in the snow. In the SNOW! Starring a whole bunch of models without any clothes on.



Miu Miu is Miuccia Prada’s brand that isn’t Prada, but is sort of like Prada, if Prada was 22 with a TikTok and a coke habit they picked up from a photographer they slept with at Up&Down that one night their best friend’s sister with a marketing job got them on the invite list.



This woman had these poor models traipse through the literal Alps in shift dresses, with nothing but a muffler to protect them against the elements. Like, I’m talking bare skin exposed and everything. My god, Miuccia!

Screenshot : Youtube

Well... not all the girls went uncovered.

Screenshot : Youtube

If I were to guess her nebulous inspiration for the collection, I’d venture it has something to do with wintertime and alpine skiing vacations and being a rich white Italian. Also, racism! Considering just who is, and isn’t, clothed in the procession. Do these Italians know I can see their styling work with my own eyes?



Screenshot : Youtube

Come on, dude.



Screenshot : Youtube

This is not to say the white girls went entirely clothed during the whole drab procession.



Screenshot : Youtube

But Miuccia, you have got to be kidding me here.

Screenshot : Youtube

Oh, look, she snuck some stills from Midsommar 2 in this livestream. I wonder if Ari Aster gave her the approval for that.



Screenshot : Youtube

I would feel a tad less revolted by the affair if there was, at the very least, something funky to look at. Too bad Miuccia has presented a collection bereft of inspiration or notable pieces—and I really, really stared at them for longer than I should have, searching for something. Anything!



Yet here I am, empty-handed. These models deserved literally anything else—my god, anything but this.



