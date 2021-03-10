Miu Miu's Winter Runway Is Sickening in the Worst Way

Fashion month is over, after a season of bleary online presentations, bold new approaches to the runway, and general chaos and disorganization. Example: Over in the Italian mountainside resort Cortina d’Ampezzo, nestled in the Dolomitic Alps, Miu Miu staged what could technically be called a “runway”... in the snow. In the SNOW! Starring a whole bunch of models without any clothes on.
Miu Miu is Miuccia Prada’s brand that isn’t Prada, but is sort of like Prada, if Prada was 22 with a TikTok and a coke habit they picked up from a photographer they slept with at Up&Down that one night their best friend’s sister with a marketing job got them on the invite list.
This woman had these poor models traipse through the literal Alps in shift dresses, with nothing but a muffler to protect them against the elements. Like, I’m talking bare skin exposed and everything. My god, Miuccia!
Well... not all the girls went uncovered.
If I were to guess her nebulous inspiration for the collection, I’d venture it has something to do with wintertime and alpine skiing vacations and being a rich white Italian. Also, racism! Considering just who is, and isn’t, clothed in the procession. Do these Italians know I can see their styling work with my own eyes?
Come on, dude.
This is not to say the white girls went entirely clothed during the whole drab procession.
But Miuccia, you have got to be kidding me here.
Oh, look, she snuck some stills from Midsommar 2 in this livestream. I wonder if Ari Aster gave her the approval for that.
I would feel a tad less revolted by the affair if there was, at the very least, something funky to look at. Too bad Miuccia has presented a collection bereft of inspiration or notable pieces—and I really, really stared at them for longer than I should have, searching for something. Anything!
Yet here I am, empty-handed. These models deserved literally anything else—my god, anything but this.
