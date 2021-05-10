NBC Drops 2022 Golden Globes Broadcast

Photo : Handout/HFPA ( Getty Images )

When we last checked in on NBC regarding the Golden Globes, whose parent organization the Hollywood Foreign Press Association came under fire earlier this year for a decades-long lack of Black members, the network was breaking its silence on an awards show it has broadcast for the past 25 years. “We are taking these issues very seriously, and we also understand our role and the importance of our role in encouraging HFPA to make what we deem to be necessary changes — and we are using that influence,” said NBCUniversal executive vice president and chief diversity officer Craig Robinson to the Los Angeles Times in a piece that ran in March.

Said influence is now manifesting as a refusal to air next year’s ceremony, according to a statement NBC released Monday. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the network announced:

We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.

The Los Angeles Times previously reported that NBC had a contract in place to air the Globes through the year 2026. Last week, the HFPA voted overwhelmingly in support of new diversity measures. Also last week, per THR, both Netflix and Amazon distanced themselves from the organization, refusing to work with the HFPA until substantial changes are made. THR noted that both companies (and now NBC) withdrew from their association after Time’s Up condemned the “reforms” as “sorely lacking and hardly transformational” and ensuring “that the current membership of the HFPA will remain in the majority and that the next Golden Globe Awards will be decided with the same fundamental problems that have existed for years.”

This upheaval follows a ceremony that aired on NBC in March and was utter chaos.