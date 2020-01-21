Netflix Pulls a Horse Girl Out of Our Collective Middle School Memory and Sticks Her in a Movie

Screenshot : Netflix

Nothing is sacred anymore. Once, we could fondly joke about the “cat people” or “horse girls” or “the kid with the overstuffed backpack who would Naruto- run to Algebra class .” “ Once” is the operative word here , because like I said, nothing is sacred anymore! Mostly because the prime defiler of the cultural consciousness, Netflix, is about to drop a movie called Horse Girl.



According to the official press release, Alison Brie stars as “Sarah, an awkward woman with a fondness for crafts, horses, and supernatural crime shows” who “finds her increasingly lucid dreams trickling into her waking life.” There’s also a crazy grandmother, a probable alien abduction, and a mysterious figure in a coral-colored gimp suit creeping around in her bedroom. Also, she has horses of course, because this is called Horse Girl.

Funny enough, Alison Brie is probably who most people imagine when they picture the horse girls from their own lives, sometimes named Morgan or Shannon or Lucy or Rachel. The film also features professional awkward man John Paul Reynolds and professional awkward woman Molly Shannon.

Horse Girl drops on Netflix February 7.