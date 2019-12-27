New Year, New Mission: Impossible

Tom Cruise and ‘Rogue Nation’ Director Christopher McQuarrie Image : Getty

Developing Developing Developing is Jezebel's exhaustive weekly roundup of the latest development news in film and too-much-TV. Prev Next View All

It’s the final Friday of 2019! The new year brings with it so many possibilities for personal growth, political change, and, most importantly, the release of a Disney sanctioned Baby Yoda doll that the entire Jezebel staff will be in a race to own. The penultimate week of this decade brings with it more impossible missions, beefed up streaming services, and Justin Beiber’s refusal to fade into obscurity. Happy almost New Year, everyone!

Tom Cruise will be reprising his role as Ethan Hunt—a character he’s been playing for 23 years—in the next installment of Mission: Impossible due to hit theaters in 2021. Director Christopher McQuarrie has announced franchise newbies Shea Whigham and Hayley Atwell. When will the missions actually become possible? [The Hollywood Reporter]

Advertisement

Ramy Youssef has signed a multi-year pact with A24 that includes two new shows set to stream on Netflix and Apple. Season 2 of his Hulu series Ramy is already in production. [The Hollywood Reporter]

Gal Gadot isn’t resting on her Wonder Woman laurels. She’s partnering with Keshet International on a film adaptation of a novel depicting a Palestinian-Israeli romance. The book was banned from school reading lists by the Israeli government. What could possibly go wrong? [Variety]



Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds is talking about a third Deadpool under Marvel . “We’re working on it right now with the whole team,” he said on Live With Kelly and Ryan. [Variety]

Comcast is looking to beef up there soon to exist streaming service, Peacock, by opening up exclusive negotiations to acquire Xumo, one of the top-ranked ad-supported streaming services. The battle for stream supremacy rages on.[Deadline]



Advertisement

Dear Baby Yoda, what to say to you? The Disney gods have heard the cries of their people and will be releasing a perfect plush Baby Yoda doll next year. Praise Walt. [Vulture]