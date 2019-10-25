Oh, So They Are Doing a Hocus Pocus Sequel?!

A Hocus Pocus sequel is coming to a streaming platform near you, because humanity has been very bad and therefore must be punished. Jessica Chastain is doing theater in London. RuPaul’s Drag Race will continue to air in some iteration on VH1, probably until the world ends: soon, when the apocalypse comes, it will be the only thing left to watch on TV or otherwise. Fun times await us all. Here’s what else Hollywood has cooking.



No one has requested this item, but alas, no one in charge really listens, so here we are: everyone who needs to be is on board for a Hocus Pocus sequel. It’s coming to Disney+. [Collider]

Okay, maybe this is just Space Ghost but with puppets, but does it really matter?Jim Henson is bringing a talk show featuring a blue alien named Ned interviewing famous people. Also on Disney+. Gotta get Disney+. [The Hollywood Reporter]

Rosie Perez will play a flight attendant named Megan who is apparetly “bad at keeping other people’s secrets but great at keeping her own” (hmm) in a thriller called, um, The Flight Attendant starring Kaley Cuoco. On HBOMax! [Deadline]

Nice news for those who wish to watch Billy Eichner scream at strangers; the woman in the above clip is, as the children say, a mood.

The one late night host that is decent and not smarmy, Seth Meyers, gets his very first comedy special on Netflix. [Vulture]

Some news I can use: the latest iteration of RuPaul’s Drag Race will be

RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race, a four-part series that will come to VH1 sometime in 2020. All of my best friends will be there: Alyssa Edwards, Trixie Mattel, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Trinity the Tuck, Asia O’Hara, Monet X Change, Monique Heart, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, and Nina West. They will give celebrities drag makeovers. Yes! Thank you! [Decider]

Ooh, Michaela Coel and a bunch of “rising British stars” are starring in a “sexual consent” drama that is co-produced by both Coel and HBO. [Deadline]

Adam Driver, a big-bodied man, is in talks to star in that period drama where Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are best friends who must duel to the death, or seomthing? [Deadline]

Maeby is getting more work! [Deadline]