OK Boomer, Let's Find Love (on The Bachelor)

No Bachelor show is as good as its spinoff, and this new one might be the best yet: franchise producers are currently casting “seniors looking for love” for an upcoming dating show, People reports.

“Are you Entering Your Golden Years and Looking for Romance?” the casting call reads, with the unnecessary and incorrect capitalization of every text from my mom. “The producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing single men and women age 65 and up for a new exciting dating show!” Shy senior citizens need not apply.

I imagine this show is intended to make the audience cry (many of these contestants will no doubt be widows and widowers, from the war) but also horny? If the state of Florida has taught popular culture anything, it’s that when you get a bunch of seniors together at Margaritaville, they go buck wild. Men especially, because they die earlier than women, and therefore become hot commodities. I assume there will be something of an equal gender balance and that this show will be as painfully heterosexual as all the others; I just hope it won’t be racist.

Bachelor producer Lindsay Liles posted a casting call on her Instagram page, with a font variation/sepia colorway that really screams, “OK Boomer, let’s find love.”

Because the franchise is still in the casting phase, a release date has yet to be announced. I assume 2020 is the goal because there’s nothing Bachelor producers enjoy more than pumping out spinoffs. Of course, I’m still fully on board with this one.