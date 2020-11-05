Olivia Wilde's Latest Film Set Besieged By Coronavirus

Image : Jemal Countess ( Getty Images ) , Graphic : Jezebel ( Getty Images )

Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, and Gemma Chan walk into a film set... and then directly into quarantine, after a crewmember tests positive for coronavirus. I feel like I’ve heard this joke before?

Deadline reports that Olivia Wilde’s new flick Don’t Worry Darling has shut down production after an undisclosed person close to the principle cast tested positive for covid-19. Production will cease for somewhere close to 14 days, which is standard, and most of the cast has already self-isolated. But while headlines generally concern the biggest names attached, I am thinking about the many, many crew people who are often in close proximity to each other while making a movie, from grips to wardrobe and makeup.



Don’t Worry Darling’s set now joins a host of other productions temporarily halted this year after cast and crew tested positive, including Tom Hanks in Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis biopic, and Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. As Deadline notes, though, big-budget productions can handle 14 days of a shutdown, so things should be back up and running in no time.

