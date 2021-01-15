On a Very Special Episode of Drew, Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Fear of Turtles

Screenshot : The Drew Barrymore Show

If any phobia were tailor-made for the whimsical and random Drew Barrymore Show, surely it is Carrie Underwood’s fear of turtles. In a “game” titled Drew or False (which was actually multiple choice), Underwood revealed the reptilian revulsion that she picked up in her youth during her attempts to lavish affection on the turtles she caught. Sometimes our early experiences with rejection really stay with us. “I’ve been bitten by lots of turtles . It does not feel good,” Underwood told Barrymore, who moved right on to discussing Underwood’s book. It was probably just the editing but I love the steamrolling action here. Fear of turtles? Hm. Next!

Elsewhere, Barrymore told guest Jane Krakowski, who was wearing a low-cut little black dress while taking her morning coffee, that she might “change” Barrymore’s “sexual preference.” Ya know, the socially conscious script compels me to say, “That’s probably not how that works!,” but honestly, I don’t know what goes on in Barrymore’s head. Clearly, I’m open to learning more. I have noticed that Barrymore often makes flirtatious comments to her women guests and if she should ever come out, I will gladly provide the supercut of clues she gave leading up to that point. Watch this space and in the meantime, enjoy this week’s montage: