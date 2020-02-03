Once Upon a Time... Proves There's Nothing Hollywood Loves More Than Itself!

Do you hear the rumbling underfoot? That’s the sound of a thousand stylists in chunky sneakers rushing around to various showrooms in Los Angeles, yelling on the phone and battling for supremacy on the awards circuit red carpet deathmatch tournament, which climaxes in two weeks at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. Luckily, Jezebel is here to explain all the movies in Oscar contention.



What is there to say about a movie like Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood that hasn’t already been said by feuding film bros on Twitter, relentless in their quest to rehabilitate Quentin Tarantino’s public image? Well, there are exactly 60 seconds worth of things to say about this movie, which I have done above, hopeful that I will spare you whatever precious free time you have left before the Oscars this coming Sunday.

Producer: Lisa Fischer, Senior Producer: Jennifer Perry, Editor: Michael Pasquariello